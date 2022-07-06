(Video) Ten Hag bellows instructions following “too many mistakes” in Man United training

Erik ten Hag is hard at work at Manchester United.

The Dutch tactician has not yet made his competitive managerial debut but with the new season fast approaching, fans know it won’t be long before they see the former Ajax boss on the Old Trafford touchline.

In preparation for the club’s upcoming pre-season tour, as well as the new 2022-23 season, ten Hag has so far taken two full training sessions.

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted just how influential the 52-year-old is on the training pitch after a recent clip surfaced whereby the ex-Ajax chief can be heard shouting “too many mistakes!” during a quick-fire one-touch passing drill.