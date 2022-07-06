(Video) Ten Hag bellows instructions following “too many mistakes” in Man United training

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Erik ten Hag is hard at work at Manchester United.

The Dutch tactician has not yet made his competitive managerial debut but with the new season fast approaching, fans know it won’t be long before they see the former Ajax boss on the Old Trafford touchline.

In preparation for the club’s upcoming pre-season tour, as well as the new 2022-23 season, ten Hag has so far taken two full training sessions.

MORE: “Small club” – Gabriel Jesus mocked by Brazilian media for choosing Arsenal transfer

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle United make £35m move to sign 21-year-old Premier League winger
Chelsea handed transfer boost as Barcelona given deadline to make Raphinha offer
Jesse Lingard heading for surprise transfer talks

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted just how influential the 52-year-old is on the training pitch after a recent clip surfaced whereby the ex-Ajax chief can be heard shouting “too many mistakes!” during a quick-fire one-touch passing drill.

More Stories Erik ten Hag

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.