AC Milan held recent talks for Spurs defender

Tottenham FC
Posted by

According to reports, Ac Milan have held recent talks with the agent of Tottenham Hotspur’s Japhet Tanganga.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the 23-year-old’s agent and CaughtOffside columnist Roberto de Fanti has today held talks with AC Milan to attempt to get a deal moving forward.

The reports suggest that Tanganga wishes to play football ‘continuously’ – something he wasn’t getting at Spurs – following the recovery from his knee injury that occurred back in February.

Tanganga has been at Spurs since joining their youth academy in 2015 and was promoted to the senior squad in January 2020.

Since his promotion 18 months ago, the 23-year-old has made just 23 senior Premier League appearances for the North London club.

Tanganga (left) could soon be on the move to AC Milan.

The youngster has yet to make a senior debut for England despite being part of England’s youth team since 2014, where he made 37 appearances.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United have “growing” interest in hijacking Arsenal transfer deal, formal bids could come soon
Spurs pushing to sign player in time for pre-season tour
Ten Hag to try everything in the coming days to change Man United target’s mind about transfer

More game time will be essential if Tanganga wishes to make his first senior England cap, and last season’s Serie A champions Milan may be the move the Englishman needs.

Appearances for Tottenham next season will likely be bleak, with the club expecting to sign centre-back Clement Lenglet as reported earlier today by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.

More Stories Japhet Tanganga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.