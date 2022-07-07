According to reports, Ac Milan have held recent talks with the agent of Tottenham Hotspur’s Japhet Tanganga.

According to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, the 23-year-old’s agent and CaughtOffside columnist Roberto de Fanti has today held talks with AC Milan to attempt to get a deal moving forward.

The reports suggest that Tanganga wishes to play football ‘continuously’ – something he wasn’t getting at Spurs – following the recovery from his knee injury that occurred back in February.

Tanganga has been at Spurs since joining their youth academy in 2015 and was promoted to the senior squad in January 2020.

Since his promotion 18 months ago, the 23-year-old has made just 23 senior Premier League appearances for the North London club.

The youngster has yet to make a senior debut for England despite being part of England’s youth team since 2014, where he made 37 appearances.

More game time will be essential if Tanganga wishes to make his first senior England cap, and last season’s Serie A champions Milan may be the move the Englishman needs.

Appearances for Tottenham next season will likely be bleak, with the club expecting to sign centre-back Clement Lenglet as reported earlier today by Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside Substack.