Newcastle United no longer have to sell themselves to some of the most talented players in the game, having become an attractive destination and club surely on the up. As Eddie Howe attempts to rebuild his squad, one international star is trying to tempt Newcastle into a move rather than the other way round.

Despite adding Chris Wood in the January transfer window, it appears the Magpies are intent on adding another forward. So far this window they have been heavily linked with Hugo Ekitike of Reims and Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton, but neither have come to fruition yet.

According to a Chronicle report cited by NUFC Blog, Brazilian striker Gabriel Barbosa is very keen on a move to Tyneside and his agent has offered the Flamengo striker to Newcastle. In January there was talk of a loan deal for Barbosa as well as a £17m permanent deal.

After failing to make the desired impact with Inter in his first European spell, at 25 he is now ready to give it a second shot. At that age and with a relatively low fee being discussed, it seems a low risk deal for Newcastle United. However given the possibility of signing some of the most sought-after young forwards in the game, they may not want to shoot their shot at the first opportunity.