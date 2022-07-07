Another blow for Man United as Chelsea plan to hijack Frenkie de Jong deal

Recent reports have suggested that Chelsea have targeted Manchester United’s top target, Frenkie de Jong.

According to a recent tweet by Gerard Romero, Chelsea’s interest in Barcelona midfielder De Jong has ‘warmed’ up.

The Spanish journalist retweeted a tweet by Spanish outlet Relevo confirming their revelations about Chelsea bursting in to hijack the signing of De Jong.

Romero also confirmed Relovo’s suggestion that two of Chelsea’s players, Marcos Alonso and Azpilicueta, could be on the table in exchange for De Jong.

?Efectivamente. CALENTADA del Chelsea por Frenkie. Horas calentitas en Barcelona. Y no es el único futbolista que quiere el Chelseahttps://t.co/3KVGW54way https://t.co/svBrgqz4s6 — Gerard Romero (@gerardromero) July 7, 2022

The Red Devils have only made one signing this summer in the form of Tyrell Malacia but have been negotiating hard to get the deal for the 25-year-old complete.

However, according to The Guardian, United have faced some difficulty getting the de Jong deal completed due to deferred salary payments by Barcelona. Still, both clubs are working hard to resolve the issues.

United could also be about to lose footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo as he expressed his wish to leave Old Trafford earlier this month, as explained by The Athletic.

Should United fans begin to panic?

Midfield doesn’t appear to be a priority position for the Blues this summer; however, with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic having just one year remaining on their contracts, Thomas Tuchel could be looking ahead to the future.

On top of that, United are continuing to struggle to persuade De Jong to join, as per Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive column on Substack, which could perhaps open the door to Champions League clubs like Chelsea.