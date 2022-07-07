Chelsea ace’s representatives give Blues transfer ultimatum

The representatives of Chelsea striker Armando Broja have reportedly issued the club with an ultimatum over the player’s future.

The Albania international had an impressive season on loan at Southampton last term and his long-term future at Stamford Bridge now seems to be in serious doubt.

According to Ora News, it seems Broja’s reps are now demanding that the youngster plays regularly in Thomas Tuchel’s first-team next season, or is allowed to leave the west London giants.

The report adds that Broja is expected to hold talks with both Tuchel and Chelsea owner Todd Boehly soon.

This is similar to what has been reported by the Evening Standard, who claim that Broja is wanted by West Ham and Everton this summer.

They also suggest that Broja will only seek a permanent transfer away from Chelsea, rather than going out on loan again.

The 20-year-old could struggle to play regularly for the Blues, but he looks like he could have plenty to offer to a team like West Ham or Everton.

Still, Chelsea have let talented young players like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne leave in the not-too-distant past, and lived to regret it.