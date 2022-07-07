Potential worry for Man United as manager claims his club have offered contract to transfer target

There’s a possible worry for Manchester United in the transfer market as Brentford manager Thomas Frank has spoken out on the future of Christian Eriksen.

The Denmark international is a free agent this summer after a short-term stay with Brentford, but Frank has thrown a potential spanner in the works by insisting that he’s not aware of any deal being done, while Brentford have also offered the former Tottenham man a contract.

According to the Guardian, United are close to finalising a deal for Eriksen, but Frank’s comments suggest that he and his club has not yet entirely giving up on keeping the 30-year-old.

Speaking to BT, Frank said: “Right now he’s not a Brentford player, but he’s not a player with anyone else either. It may well be that right now it looks like it’s going to be a different place than with us, but let’s see.

“What am I supposed to answer to that? I have to be optimistic, but I do read newspapers. Let’s see what happens.

“I’m communicating with Christian, but we’ll keep that to ourselves until he’s either signed here or somewhere else.

“We’ve offered him a contract and he’s had to figure out what he wants to do with his life and career. So he has an offer from us, but I don’t know what else is. I assume, however, that there are offers from just about everyone else.

“I talked to him for five minutes up in the national team camp [likely in June] and we have been in dialogue since. But I have not met him in Copenhagen. We have told him our good story here, and he knows that version.”

Red Devils fans will hope this signing can be completed as soon as possible, or there may well be a small risk of things falling through late on.

Eriksen revived his career at Brentford after the shock of his cardiac arrest on the pitch at Euro 2020 last summer, so it wouldn’t be too surprising if he felt a special attachment to the London side.