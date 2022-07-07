Exclusive: Manchester United left in the dark over Cristiano Ronaldo return

Manchester United have been left completely in the dark over the Cristiano Ronaldo situation as he continues to stay away from training.

Writing in his exclusive Substack column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Portugal international after the news that he’s failed to report back for the start of pre-season.

Ronaldo returned to Man Utd for a second spell last summer, and had a strong individual season with 24 goals in all competitions, despite the club’s poor form as a whole.

Still, it could be that his second stint at Old Trafford is going to be a short one, with Romano explaining that he’s clear in his mind about wanting to leave.

“As things stand, nobody at Manchester United knows when Cristiano Ronaldo will return to pre-season training,” Romano writes.

“Of course, his great disappointment remains with the current state of the club and he really wants to leave as soon as possible.”

Romano also discussed the possibility of a move to Bayern Munich, offering his take that the 37-year-old could be a fine short-term signing for the Bundesliga giants.

“Bayern Munich have confirmed that they have no interest in this deal,” he writes. “But in my personal opinion it would be ideal for the German club to proceed with Ronaldo for a season and then sign a real replacement for Robert Lewandowski in the summer of 2023.”