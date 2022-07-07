Leeds United are in the midst of a thorough renewal of their squad, having already spent nearly £100m on six different players, but they are at least certain of their goalkeeper for next season. French shot-stopper Illan Meslier is the undisputed number one, but Leeds are also considering bringing in a back-up for the young Frenchman.

The Yorkshire club currently have 21-year-old Norwegian Kristoffer Klaesson in the first team squad and Spanish veteran Kiko Casilla is also returning from Elche following a loan move. Last season Casilla admitted he was thinking of continuing in Spanish football for the coming campaign, as referenced by Leeds Live, with few expecting him become the second choice at Leeds once again.

However Jesse Marsch is not against the idea of bringing in an experienced ‘keeper to Elland Road. According to a Daily Mail report shared by HITC, one of the ideas on the table is Ben Foster. The former Manchester United and England international is about as experienced as they come. At 39 is into the 22nd year of his career and comes from a four-year stint at Watford.

No doubt Foster would be enamoured with the idea too. Last season he was complimentary of Elland Road and the mere sight of it appeared to give him back a youthful excitement.

“It’s raining cats and dogs, but you know what, this is absolutely beautiful. Old school as you like. Proper English football stadium.”

“Look at this bad boy (pans around Elland Road). Pitch is a thing of beauty.”