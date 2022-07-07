Liverpool lock key defender into new long-term deal

Liverpool are firmly established as one of the smoothest operators in the market at this point and on Thursday evening, they announced another deal that will make a lot of sense to onlookers. Despite losing Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich this summer, Liverpool have managed to tie Mohamed Salah into a new contract and following that, the club have now announced that Joe Gomez would also be renewing.

The 25-year-old defender, who plays mostly in central defence but can also move across to right-back, is seen as one of the key figures in the Liverpool side going forward. Despite injury issues at various points, Gomez has already demonstrated he can cut it at the highest level. Although they are flush for options in central defence with Ibrahima Konate impressing last season, Joel Matip (30) and Virgil van Dijk (30) may well be moving into their final years at the elite level.

Speaking to the club media, Gomez claimed there was arguably no better place he could be.

“It is an unbelievable place to be; in my eyes, probably one of the best – if not the best – clubs in the world at the minute. The opportunity to extend my stay here was an easy decision to make, really.”

Liverpool also got reaction from manager Jurgen Klopp, who was keen to emphasize what Gomez brings to the table in terms of personality.

“Joe is an outstanding talent. He is also an outstanding defender and an outstanding human being. He has so many qualities, I could talk about them all day, so knowing that he will continue his journey with us is a massive boost – one that everyone who loves Liverpool FC and cares about its present and future should be unbelievably happy about.”

Interestingly, Liverpool did not make it clear how long the deal would run for, but SkySports reported that it would be a five-year deal running into 2027. That would take Gomez into his 30s and ensures that Liverpool will in theory have his best years.