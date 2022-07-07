Fabrizio Romano reveals “incredible job” being done by behind-the-scenes figure at Liverpool

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has praised the incredible job that Liverpool’s new sporting director Julian Ward has done on two of the club’s most important deals so far this summer.

Ward recently replaced the highly influential Michael Edwards at Anfield, and these were never going to be easy shoes for him to fill.

Still, it seems transfer expert Romano rates the new Reds chief very highly, tweeting that he was particularly strong when it came to securing Liverpool’s signing of Darwin Nunez, as well as finally tying star player Mohamed Salah down to a new contract.

See below for his interaction with the Anfield Buzz…

It seems LFC are still in good hands despite the blow of losing an experienced negotiator like Edwards at the end of last season.

Liverpool fans will hope there will be further business to celebrate in this transfer window, and that will lead to even more success on the pitch next season.

