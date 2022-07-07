Liverpool have agreed to sell Neco Williams to Nottingham Forest in a deal worth £17m.

That’s according to a recent report from The Athletic, who claim Liverpool have reached an agreement with Forest over the signing of 21-year-old Williams for a fee that is said to be close to £17m.

Williams, 21, has been with the Reds since joining their academy at the age of six. The talented full-back made his senior debut in October 2019 against Arsenal in the League Cup.

Following a successful breakthrough, the Welshman has since gone on to make 33 senior appearances but has struggled to get game time ahead of first-choice right-back Trent-Alexandre-Arnold. Perhaps no surprise there given the numbers the England international continues to produce season after season.

Nevertheless, Williams has ambitions of his own, particularly on the international stage. Expecting to be Wales’ first-choice right-back at this winter’s World Cup in Qatar, Williams is undoubtedly eager to feature more next season than he did last.

Following these latest reports, it appears the time has come for the Wrexham-born youngster to depart Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp recently signed Calvin Ramsay, who is likely to fill in as a direct replacement for the outgoing Williams, from Aberdeen in a deal worth £4.4m.