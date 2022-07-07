Manchester United make £51million transfer offer for winger

Manchester United have reportedly made a bid for Ajax winger Antony.

Still, it seems the Red Devils will have to improve on their current offer of around £51million, with the Dutch giants holding out for closer to £68m, according to Goal.

Antony has shone for Ajax and it makes sense that they won’t be keen to let him leave on the cheap this summer, especially when they’ve already been dealt the blow of losing their manager Erik ten Hag to Man Utd.

MUFC fans will surely be hoping a deal can be agreed for Antony, who looks like the ideal signing to strengthen this struggling attack, with upgrades desperately needed after such disappointing recent form from the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, while Jesse Lingard has also recently left Old Trafford after coming to the end of his contract.

Antony clearly won’t come cheap, but one imagines United can eventually reach an agreement here, with Ajax long having a history of eventually selling their star players.

If it does end up costing United around £68m that should still be decent value for money for an exciting attacking talent who will know what’s required of him under his former manager Ten Hag.