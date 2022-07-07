Ex-Red Devil names the four signings Manchester United need this summer

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United could do with bringing in four signings this summer, with new additions needed at centre-back, midfield, and attack.

That’s according to ex-Red Devil Luke Chadwick, who made it clear he’d like to see Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez come in and become a starter for Erik ten Hag’s new-look side.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside, Chadwick also called on Man Utd to bring in Frenkie de Jong and Christian Eriksen in midfield, and then a new signing up front, regardless of what happens with Cristiano Ronaldo.

EXCLUSIVE – READ MORE: “Nobody at Man Utd knows when Cristiano Ronaldo will return”

There’s been plenty of speculation, as ever, about who United could sign this summer, but so far it’s been a quiet transfer window, with only Tyrell Malacia coming in so far.

It’s clear, however that MUFC need to do more after such a dire campaign last season, and four new players would be a good start.

“I like the look of Lisandro Martinez. I’m sure he’s being signed to start games,” Chadwick said. “I think it’s clear any signings United make will be expected to come in and make an impact after such a disappointing season last season.

Will Erik ten Hag land his various transfer targets?
More Stories / Latest News
Fabrizio Romano provides update on two potential Tottenham signings
AC Milan held recent talks for Spurs defender
Man United have “growing” interest in hijacking Arsenal transfer deal, formal bids could come soon

“I think the centre-back position is a position that needs to be strengthened. We need a partnership to take this team forwards, that’s got to be a priority.

“Apart from that I’d still like to see the midfield strengthened, and hopefully a deal for Frenkie de Jong can make some progress. I’d be happy with Christian Eriksen in there as well.

“Further up the field we could probably do with a striker as well, even without the Cristiano Ronaldo saga. Hopefully some young players can step up as well, and we’ll soon start to see Ten Hag’s playing style come to fruition.”

More Stories Christian Eriksen Cristiano Ronaldo Erik ten Hag Frenkie de Jong Lisandro Martinez Luke Chadwick

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.