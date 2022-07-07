Man United accept Cristiano Ronaldo will leave and hope to avoid long-draw-out transfer saga

Manchester United reportedly accept that they cannot prevent Cristiano Ronaldo from seeking a transfer away from the club this summer.

The Portugal international has not reported for pre-season training with Man Utd, and it seems increasingly likely that his future lies away from Old Trafford after a hugely disappointing season last term, which saw them miss out on qualification for the Champions League.

It makes sense that the Red Devils are struggling to persuade Ronaldo to stay, but it seems they’re now prepared to accept this and avoid a long-drawn-out transfer saga, according to the Sun.

This is probably the best decision, with new manager Erik ten Hag perhaps unlikely to want to build his side around the 37-year-old anyway.

As former United midfielder Luke Chadwick told CaughtOffside this week, it could actually be an opportunity for Ten Hag to make more of a fresh start at the club.

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo?
“Maybe it’s come at the right time,” Chadwick said of Ronaldo. “Ten Hag will want to put his own stamp on the team and maybe this is a chance to do that.

“Obviously Ronaldo is an icon of the game, but it could be the right time for him to go and to allow Ten Hag to put his own philosophy in place.”

United have been linked with a move for Ajax winger Antony by Goal, so the Brazil international could be a good replacement for Ronaldo.

