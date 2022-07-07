According to reports Manchester City are set to offer Riyad Mahrez a new contract ahead of the new season after Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus depart.

In a recent tweet by transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, Romano explains that City are prepared to offer the 31-year-old winger a new contract following the departure of teammates Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus.

Not just Marc Cucurella as main target. Manchester City are prepared to offer Rihad Mahrez a new contract after Sterling and Jesus departures. ? #MCFC Discussions will take place in the next weeks. Mahrez, in new contracts list at City with Rodri and Foden. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022

The Algeria international played a crucial part in Pep Guardiola’s title-winning side last season, directly contributing to 16 goals in 28 Premier League appearances.

With the imminent departure of Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling, Mahrez will again play a vital role for the club next season, which should see him guaranteed more game time, should he remain fit.

A new contract offer seems like an intelligent move for City if they wish to keep the former Leicester City star at the Etihad Stadium as Foot Mercato reported that Mahrez had been linked with a move away from City this summer.

PSG were reportedly keeping tabs on the winger as a replacement for 34-year-old Angel Di Maria.