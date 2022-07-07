Manchester United set Cristiano Ronaldo asking price after bowing to “pressure”

Manchester United have succumbed to Cristiano Ronaldo’s wishes to leave Old Trafford this summer and have set a price tag for potentially interested parties.

According to Portuguese journalist Bruno Andrade, the Red Devils have set a price tag of around £13m for the five-time Ballon d’Or winner in order to open negotiations with potential clubs.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Manchester United aceitou a pressão e está disposto a vender. Quer cerca de 15 milhões de euros (ou 13 milhões de libras) para abrir negociações com potenciais interessados — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) July 7, 2022

The 37-year-old Portugal international and football legend returned to the Theatre of Dreams last summer after leaving Turin for £13.5m (Transfermarkt).

However, after an appalling season for the Red Devils, which saw them finish 6th in the Premier League and miss out on a Champions League qualifying position, it appears Ronaldo is ready to throw the towel in.

According to The Athletic, Ronaldo informed United that he wanted to leave this summer if the correct bid came in due to the failure of the club not to reach the Champions League and to challenge for any trophies last season.

Ronaldo has not had a season without featuring in the Champions League, which he has won five times since he began his senior career.

The Red Devils have made their first signing but still have a long way to go to get the club back to trophy-challenging quality.

With not long left in the star’s footballing career, there’s no wonder why he wants to go now.