Newcastle United are keen to bring in a new forward this summer and their number one target seems to have fallen through. Reims’ Hugo Ekitike is one of the most highly-rated young forwards in the game but after weeks of negotiation, that deal has collapsed according to the i.

Pouncing on the opportunity, Brazilian forward Gabriel Barbosa is hoping that he can occupy the space that Ekitike has left and is hoping to crack European football at the second attempt. He is one of the names that Newcastle have on their shortlist, but later in their explanation of the Ekitike saga, the i detailed that Newcastle had since made an approach for Chelsea’s Armando Broja.

The Albanian forward enjoyed a successful loan spell at Southampton last season and has clearly convinced the rest of the Premier League that he is the real deal. As such, West Ham and Everton are expected to compete for his signature.

In comparison to many other young attacking stars, Broja has the physical stature to compete with defenders and hold the ball up well, while also being comfortable out wide. That versatility is likely part of the reason Broja is enticing so many suitors.