West Ham United’s pursuit Arnaut Danjuma is one of the more curious of the summer. All of a sudden it seemed very likely that the Dutch forward would be arriving in London, but seemingly manager David Moyes has intervened to make it clear he would prefer other forwards, as per a report by the Evening Standard.

It appear he isn’t the only one. West Ham Zone have spoken to former West Ham striker Frank McAvennie and he too doesn’t consider Danjuma as an automatic starter ahead of current starting forward Michail Antonio.

“I don’t know much about him, but to be honest with you it’s quite good because normally you hear everything about players before we’ve even made a bid.”

“And then everyone goes and Googles him. In the videos that you’ll see, you’ll never see a bad video of any player.”

He did however admit that reinforcements were needed at the London Stadium.

“Do I think we need a striker? Yes. People were comparing, saying nobody is going to come in at Spurs because of Harry Kane. He’s going to be number one, and it’s the same with Antonio.”

“But Antonio gets injured quite a bit and he could do, we saw last year, he could do with a break. So I would like another striker. It’s great for competition as well, but it’s great for cover and it’s just not a better place to play than for West Ham.”

It has to be said this a curious take from McAvennie, given at the start of it he admits he is not familiar with Danjuma. The Dutch forward was key reason that Villarreal made it to Champions League semi-final last season, dismissing the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus along the way. Although it might be that Moyes does not see Danjuma fitting his plans as well as others, there is little to suggest that Danjuma does not have the quality to win a place in the West Ham starting XI.

Image via Frederic Scheidemann/Getty Images