Report: Chelsea owner to meet with Barcelona for key talks on several transfers

Barcelona and Chelsea have business to do. The two clubs are locked in a curious position, as both attempt to negotiate for each other’s assets.

The two most obvious cases, which have been subject of speculation for several months, are two of Chelsea’s Spanish contingent. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly will sit down with Barcelona board members to discuss the futures of Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso. The former was due to be out of contract this summer but Chelsea exercised an option to extend his deal, while Alonso has a further year remaining on his deal. As a result, Barcelona will be required to agree a fee for both.

As per the report, the deals between the players and Barcelona are already agreed and only the fees are to be agreed. Romano also elusively referenced ‘other topics’ on the table between the two parties.

This week there have been suggestions that Chelsea may try to hijack Manchester United’s efforts to sign Dutch midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Barcelona President Joan Laporta has told the press that they do not want to sell de Jong, but did not rule it out either. The logical conclusion is that Barcelona’s interest in the two Chelsea defenders may influence a potential deal for de Jong, should the midfielder be interested in a move.

 

