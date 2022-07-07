Spurs pushing to sign player in time for pre-season tour

According to reports, Tottenham Hotspur are pushing to sign Clement Lenglet before their tour in South Korea this Saturday.

According to Sport, despite the news about the 27-year-old’s future going quiet, Spurs will be ramping up their efforts to get the signing of Lenglet completed in the next few hours.

The club wishes for the deal to be completed before travelling to South Korea on Saturday, with the report stating that there has been a hold-up due to salary tax issues, although an agreement between the clubs is already in place.

Both sides are working against the clock to get the season-long loan over the line, with the report also stating that the outcome may be imminent.

Lenglet, who is contracted with Barcelona until the summer of 2026, endured the majority of last season on the bench, starting just seven games in the 2021-22 campaign.

MORE: Huge update on potential double Spurs transfer

The centre-back will be keen to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, where he is set for a first-team role for Antonio Conte’s side.

The Frenchman’s arrival in North London will make him the fifth summer signing this season, following the appearances of Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison.