Talks today: Chelsea in direct contact with club to complete first summer signing

According to reports, Chelsea could complete their first summer signing today as they hold talks with Manchester City for Raheem Sterling.

Thomas Tuchel is yet to make a signing this summer but this, according to transfer specialist and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, could be about to change.

According to Romano, Chelsea are said to be in direct contact with Manchester City today to complete the signing of Raheem Sterling for a fee of around £45m plus add-ons. Personal terms are already said to be fully agreed upon as Tuchel previously held direct talks with the England international.

Chelsea will be in direct contact with Manchester City today in order to complete Raheem Sterling deal. Fee almost agreed around £45m guaranteed plus add-ons, same as Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal. ? #CFC Personal terms fully agreed, Tuchel already had direct talks with Sterling. pic.twitter.com/p9ebluz9t3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022

After an incredible seven years with the Manchester club, the 27-year-old attacker has finally reached a crossroads with the Citizens as the forward's contract comes to an end next summer.

However, if things go to plan, the versatile forward will soon be in London as Romelu Lukaku’s replacement, where he should get plenty of game time.

The England international joined the Citizens from Liverpool in 2015 and has since made 337 appearances, scoring 131 goals and assisting with 94 across all competitions.