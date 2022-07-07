Ten Hag tipped to be “really important” for one Man United player in particular

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick believes that the appointment of new manager Erik ten Hag could be really important for Red Devils forward Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has not been at his best for some time now, losing his place in the United team for match of last season, and also falling out of favour with the England national team.

The 24-year old is arguably running out of time to fulfil the potential he showed when he first burst onto the scene at Old Trafford as a teenager, and much of that will surely be due to the various issues at the club in the last few years.

Rashford has played under a few different managers at United now, with Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Jose Mourinho all very different from each other.

Ten Hag will be another big change for the club, but Chadwick singled out Rashford as one of the team’s players who could really benefit from the arrival of the Dutch tactician.

“I think it was really important for Marcus Rashford that a new manager came in,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “He didn’t have the best season last season, he didn’t play too much under Ralf Rangnick, so I think he’ll be glad Rangnick didn’t stay on.

“This could be a fresh start for him, so it’s really essential that he gets a good pre-season and hits the ground running going into the new season. Let’s hope we can see that fantastic form from him again, that we all know he’s capable of.”

