Potential Arsenal transfer deal has come under threat in the last few days

Arsenal remain interested in a potential transfer deal for Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans, but Fabrizio Romano has warned that they could need to act fast to get the deal done.

Writing in his exclusive Substack column for CaughtOffside, Romano has revealed that other clubs have inquired about Tielemans in the last few days, so there could be a growing threat to the Gunners emerging.

The Belgium international has shone in his time in the Premier League and looks like he could be a terrific addition to this Arsenal squad, giving them a much-needed upgrade on Granit Xhaka in the middle of the park.

Still, Arsenal need to stop dithering or they surely run the risk of missing out on Tielemans, who would likely also appeal to a number of other big clubs due to his contract situation at the King Power Stadium.

“Arsenal have never changed their interest in signing Youri Tielemans. The Belgian midfielder has always been on the list, but no official bid has been submitted so far,” Romano writes.

“From the player’s perspective, he still expects this move, but Arsenal will have to be quick as other clubs have been inquiring about Tielemans in the last few days.”