Manchester United reportedly have a growing interest in beating Arsenal to the potential transfer of Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans this summer.

The Belgium international has just one year remaining on his contract with Leicester, and it is hardly surprising to see some big names showing an interest in snapping him up.

Tielemans could be a fine signing for Arsenal or Man United, who are both short of quality in midfield, and Ben Jacobs has an intriguing update on this saga.

See Jacobs’ tweet below as he states that the Red Devils have a growing interest in trying to win this transfer battle, and that could spark formal offers from both clubs…

Click here for more on the Tielemans saga, with Fabrizio Romano also suggesting that Arsenal may need to act fast to get a deal done for the former Monaco star in his exclusive CaughtOffside column on Substack.

Both United and Arsenal finished outside of the top 4 last season, so it’s vital for them to have a strong transfer window in order to bounce back next term with Tielemans looking ideal to improve both sides.

