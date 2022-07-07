Once compared to Ledley King, Tottenham Hotspur defender Tobi Omole has left the club. The 22-year-old was out of contract this summer and despite being highly-rated within the Spurs hierarchy, has opted to drop down the divisions.

That is according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano. He claims that Omole has moved to Crawley Town, in spite of a variety of offers, in order to join a project he believes in.

It was reported back in February by The Boot Room that Spurs were still hoping to agree a deal with him in February but ultimately, the negotiations have been fruitless.

English centre back Tobi Omole leaves Tottenham and joins Crawley. He’s turned down numerous offers as he believes in the project presented by new owners and management. ??? #transfers Contract until June 2024 now agreed. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2022

He joins Crawley on a two-year contract, having spent the last two with Tottenham, following a controversial move from crosstown rivals Arsenal. Both Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte have called Omole into the first team on occasion this season, although he is yet to make a Premier League appearance.

It certainly seems a gamble from Omole’s point of view, but it will intriguing to see if he can beat the odds of dropping down the divisions and make it back up the ladder with Crawley.