Fabrizio Romano provides update on two potential Tottenham signings

Tottenham are yet to complete a transfer deal for Middlesbrough right-back Djed Spence despite some reports to the contrary.

Spurs have made Spence one of their top targets this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column for Substack, though the deal is not entirely wrapped up just yet.

Spence shone in the Championship last season, spending the campaign on loan at Nottingham Forest and helping them win promotion to the Premier League.

Tottenham have had a strong start to the summer, and this would be another superb purchase by the North London club, while Romano ads that a loan deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is also edging closer to completion.

“Until Wednesday night, there is no final agreement between Tottenham and Middlesbrough for Djed Spence, despite what is being reported elsewhere. Negotiations have been going on for weeks, and Spence remains a top target, but this is not yet a deal completed or almost done,” Romano writes.

“Regardless of this deal, I am sure that Spurs will have an excellent season with Conte after a very strong transfer window: A loan move for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is the next target after Yves Bissouma, Ivan Perisic, Richarlison and Fraser Forster.

“Lenglet is more advanced than Spence, as far as I understand, with personal terms already agreed and just the final details of the deal now being ironed out.”