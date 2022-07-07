West Ham defender on verge of joining promoted side Fulham Posted by Nick Jones July 7th 2022, 14:23 West Ham defender Issa Diop is reportedly on verge of leaving the club, with Fulham frontrunners to secure his services.Reports in France suggest the 6’4′ defender will be allowed to leave West Ham with only 12 months left on his contract.Diop joined West Ham in 2018 for a reported £22m fee and was a first-team starter for his first two seasons before losing his place in the starting line-up and barely featuring last two seasons under David Moyes. West Ham have already signed a centre-back, with Nayef Aguerd joining from Rennes for a £30m reported fee. The French centre-back has made 121 appearances for West Ham, scoring 8 goals in all competitions. West Ham reportedly rejected Fulham’s first offer of £10.2m but are willing to accept a bid close to £13m. Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.