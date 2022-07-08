Ronaldo left out of Man United’s pre-season squad amid transfer rumours

Manchester United have confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo is not in their squad for pre-season games in Thailand and Australia.

Man United named their 31-man squad for the Red Devil’s pre-season tour 2022 on Friday ahead of flying to Bangkok for their opening match against Liverpool on Tuesday.

Like every pre-season squad, United included a mix of experienced stars and youth players in the travelling party but everyone was waiting to see if one man would be included, Cristiano Ronaldo. The club confirmed that the Portuguese star won’t be travelling with the rest of the squad due to family reasons, but many will be sceptical after it came to light that the 37-year-old wants to leave the club this summer.

In their announcement of the squad, Man United stated: “Cristiano Ronaldo will not be in the party departing for Thailand as he has been granted additional time off to deal with a family issue.”

What is being said about Ronaldo’s future?

It has been reported over the last week by the Times, that Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United should the Premier League club receive a satisfactory offer in the transfer window. The 37-year-old’s decision is said to be driven by a desire to play in the Champions League for the remainder of his career and wants to be part of a squad that can challenge for Europe’s top prize.

The Portuguese star is yet to train with Man United so far this summer after missing training sessions this week and it is being reported by Sky Sports that United are now willing to listen to offers for the striker during the current transfer window.

The superstar has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Bayern Munich over the last few days but where he will play his football next season is still very uncertain.