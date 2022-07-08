Man City still waiting on official offer for star and want to replace him this window

Manchester City are still waiting to receive an official bid from Chelsea to sign defender Nathan Ake and want to replace the Dutchman should he leave for Stamford Bridge.

Ake has been linked with a move to Chelsea all summer and already has a full agreement with the London club on personal terms reports Fabrizio Romano. City want around £40/45m for Ake and the plan is to replace him with a new centre-back should he leave, but who that will be, remains to be seen.

Chelsea have full agreement with Nathan Aké on personal terms. Man City are aware of the situation on the player side, but still waiting to receive the official bid. ? #CFC City want around £40/45m for Aké and plan is to replace him with a new centre back in case he leaves. pic.twitter.com/Pyu8jwYf6o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2022

Man City have already told Ake he is free to find a new club this summer reports Football Insider and a return to Chelsea looks most likely. Newcastle are the other club in the race for the Dutch international, who have just signed Sven Botman from Lille and the Dutchman could partner his countryman in Eddie Howe’s side next season should he opt to go to the North-East.

Chelsea are also closing in on Raheem Sterling from Man City after agreeing personal terms with the Blues this week. Thomas Tuchel’s squad is undergoing a big change this summer and the two City stars could now be the first players in the door at Stamford Bridge after many have already gone the other way.