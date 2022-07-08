AC Milan agree personal terms with Leicester and Leeds target

AC Milan have agreed personal terms with Charles De Ketelaere, but they are yet to agree a fee with his current side Club Brugge.

Milan saw an initial €20m bid rejected by the Belgian club this week, but 90min is reporting that the Italian champions are ready to increase their offer to €30m when they next approach Brugge.

The Serie A giants are said to be the favourites for the Belgian forward but the youngster is also wanted by both Leeds United and Leicester City, with the latter said to have tracked the forward for months reports 90min. The Foxes are confident in signing De Ketelaere this summer but are yet to bid for the young Belgian, which is also the same for Leeds.

De Ketelaere has established himself as one of Europe’s brightest young talents in recent years, registering 18 goals and ten assists in all competitions last season. Club Brugge are reportedly holding out for €40m for the 21-year-old reports 90min, which Milan are a long way off, but Leicester and Leeds are still to make their moves.

It will be interesting to see if AC Milan’s next bid of €30m is also rejected by Club Brugge, but if Leicester and Leeds want to sign the 21-year-old this summer they would want to be making their moves now.