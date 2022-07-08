Arsenal considering £34m offer to re-sign Serie A champion

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing AC Milan midfielder Ismael Bennacer.

That’s according to a recent report from Calciomercato Web, who claim the Gunners are willing to offer the Italian champions £34m in exchange for the Algeria international.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have already signed several players during this summer transfer window, including striker Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City.

However, one position the Gunners haven’t really been linked with reinforcing is the defensive midfield role.

Could Arsenal re-sign Bennacer?

With the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey both capable of playing that role and with two and three years left on their deals, respectively, it has not been surprising to so far see Arteta prioritise other positions.

However, these latest reports are interesting. Bennacer is a former Arsenal academy player and although the 24-year-old only made one senior appearance for the club, he has since found a home in Milan.

Although an important member of Stefano Pioli’s Serie A winning squad last season, after starting in just 15 domestic matches, it is clear that Bennacer has yet to completely nail down that position his own.

That could be set to change next season though. Frank Kessie has now left to sign for Barcelona, which will undoubtedly open the door for Bennacer to play an even bigger role next time out.

Given what is at stake in the upcoming campaign, Arsenal’s pursuit is likely to hinge on the midfielder’s preference to continue at AC Milan, or head for the San Siro exit.

Since joining the Rossoneri from Empoli in 2019, Bennacer, who has two years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 105 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 10 goals along the way.