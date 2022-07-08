Arsenal submit offer to make Ligue 1 star their fifth summer signing

Arsenal have submitted a £6m offer to Lille for winger Edon Zhegrova to make the Kosovan their fifth summer signing. 

Mikel Arteta has been busy in the opening few weeks of the summer transfer window, bringing in Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Matt Turner, and Marquinhos. The Spanish manager won’t want to stop there, after qualifying for European football, a bigger squad is necessary.

One man Arsenal are considering a move for is Lille winger Edon Zhegrova. That’s according to the Mirror, who claim that The Gunners have submitted a £6m offer to sign the 23-year-old.

Zhegrova only signed for Lille in January, but his impressive performances have now turned the head of Arsenal. The Lille winger managed two goals and one assist in four starts for the French club, and Arteta is considering Zhegrova after appearing to miss out on Raphinha.

Arsenal had no European distractions last season, meaning all their Premier League rivals were competing midweek whilst they would often have a week without a game.

After qualifying for the Europa League, Arteta is undoubtedly going to have to rotate his squad more often, so bringing in increased squad depth will be a smart move this summer.

