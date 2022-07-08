Arsenal are reportedly unlikely to meet the asking price for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovi?-Savi?.

With Thomas Partey’s injury troubles, signing a midfielder could be the priority for Mikel Arteta this summer. Arsenal have already secured the signings of Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira, Arteta has already strengthened in attacking positions, so a midfielder could be his next target.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, in a recent interview with Wettfreunde, Lazio are demanding a fee of around £75m for Milinkovic-Savic, and as it stands, no club are willing to meet the Italian clubs’ valuation.

Even when Partey is fit, Arsenal have struggled to find a consistent partner for the midfielder. Martin Odegaard, usually deployed as an attacking midfielder, has been forced to play in a deeper role.

The report also claims that Manchester United and Chelsea are interested, but once again, will be put off by the extortionate asking price.

Arsenal are also in the market for Youri Tielemans, Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside, who would be available for a fraction of the price, so it would be no surprise to see Arsenal pursue the Belgian rather than Milinkovic-Savic.