Barcelona have now made a final offer for Chelsea transfer target Raphinha.

After a disappointing season, escaping Premier League survival on the final day, some of Leeds’ key players could be looking for a new challenge. Kalvin Phillips has already left the club for Manchester City, and Brazilian winger Raphinha could be the next to depart.

According to SPORT, Barcelona have made a final €55m offer for Leeds star Raphinha. a significantly lower proposal than what Chelsea have reportedly offered.

Raphinha’s ideal destination is believed to be Barcelona, so it will be interesting to see whether Leeds are willing to allow him to leave for less money. However, that seems unlikely, as Leeds are likely to only be focused on receiving as much money as possible for one of their star players.

Leeds appear to have already signed their replacement in Luis Sinisterra, so a move away from Elland Road now seems inevitable.

With Chelsea struggling to find a consistent performer in wide areas, it makes sense for them to be pursuing Raphinha this summer. The likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech have all struggled to cement a regular place in the starting lineup.