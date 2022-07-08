Chelsea are eyeing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku.

After returning to the club at the beginning of last season, many Chelsea fans were hoping they’d finally found a striker to lead the line at Stamford Bridge. However, Lukaku’s return to Chelsea didn’t go to plan, and the Belgian international has already been sent back to Inter Milan on loan.

With Kai Havertz and Timo Werner struggling to find consistent form when playing up front for Chelsea, a move for a striker this summer wouldn’t be a surprise. One player they are considering making a move for is Osimhen, with talkSPORT reporting that they may use Napoli’s interest in Armando Broja as a way of signing the Nigerian.

This could be bad news for West Ham, who have been considering making a move for Broja, according to Sky Sports.

The fee for Osimhen is expected to be in the region of £80m, but with Broja’s future at Chelsea uncertain, they may be able to use the Albanian as part of a swap deal.

Osimhen managed 14 league goals last season, and with Chelsea’s top goalscorer Mason Mount finishing on eleven, Osimhen could be a useful addition with the London club looking to compete with Liverpool and Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.