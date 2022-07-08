Chelsea handed massive transfer boost in pursuit of Barca-linked winger

Despite widespread reports suggesting Leeds United winger Raphinha would prefer a move to Barcelona, Chelsea are still in with a great chance of signing the Brazilian.

That’s according to a recent report from CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs, who claims Barcelona have finally matched the Blues’ offer for Raphinha.

Laporta said a few days ago “no deadline” on deal. But Leeds have forced Barca to act because they (& Raphinha) want everything resolved fast. Leeds have already replaced Raphinha with Luis Sinisterra. Barcelona gave their latest offer yesterday with talks on it continuing today. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 8, 2022

Although the South American is believed to prefer a transfer to Barcelona, Jacobs went on to suggest that the 25-year-old is also keen on the idea of playing for Thomas Tuchel.

Big 24-48 hours ahead. Leeds have made it clear Barca can’t delay. An ‘urgent’ transfer is now required or Chelsea will become favourites. Contrary to some reports, Raphinha is very open to #CFC, not only if a Barca move falls through but also if it doesn’t happen quickly. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 8, 2022

Speaking to Leeds Live earlier in the week, manager Jesse Marsch admitted he is expecting a swift resolution to the ongoing saga.

“Raphinha returned to training today, good attitude,” the American said.

“Wouldn’t commit to him being in Australia with things capable of moving quickly in the next few days”

With talks set to reach their dramatic conclusion, fans, particularly of Chelsea, will be desperate to learn the winger’s choice.

The Londoners appear close to losing Hakim Ziyech, who is wanted by Serie A champions AC Milan, so injecting some fresh wide-attacking talent will probably be a priority for Tuchel and new owner Todd Boehly.