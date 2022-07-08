Chelsea handed massive transfer boost in pursuit of Barca-linked winger

Despite widespread reports suggesting Leeds United winger Raphinha would prefer a move to Barcelona, Chelsea are still in with a great chance of signing the Brazilian.

That’s according to a recent report from CBS Sports’ Ben Jacobs, who claims Barcelona have finally matched the Blues’ offer for Raphinha.

Although the South American is believed to prefer a transfer to Barcelona, Jacobs went on to suggest that the 25-year-old is also keen on the idea of playing for Thomas Tuchel.

Speaking to Leeds Live earlier in the week, manager Jesse Marsch admitted he is expecting a swift resolution to the ongoing saga.

“Raphinha returned to training today, good attitude,” the American said.

“Wouldn’t commit to him being in Australia with things capable of moving quickly in the next few days”

With talks set to reach their dramatic conclusion, fans, particularly of Chelsea, will be desperate to learn the winger’s choice.

The Londoners appear close to losing Hakim Ziyech, who is wanted by Serie A champions AC Milan, so injecting some fresh wide-attacking talent will probably be a priority for Tuchel and new owner Todd Boehly.

