Chelsea are leading the race to sign Leeds winger Raphinha this summer.

Raphinha looks set to leave this summer as Leeds plan a squad rebuild to ensure they don’t get dragged into another relegation battle. Some key players will be looking to depart Elland Road, after the Yorkshire club scraped Premier League survival on the final day.

The Brazilian winger has been linked with a move to Chelsea, Barcelona, and Arsenal this summer, but a new report from the London Evening Standard has claimed Chelsea have moved into pole position to secure his signature.

Barcelona’s financial issues have meant a deal to sign Raphinha is difficult, with the report claiming they are yet to make an offer.

Chelsea have have had an offer accepted, but Raphinha’s main preference is a move to Spain.

A decision on his future is expected within 24 hours, and with Barcelona needing to sell players to bring Raphinha in, Chelsea are now leading the race.

With the likes of Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic, and Hakim Ziyech failing to cement a regular place in the Chelsea side, it’s no surprise to see Thomas Tuchel looking to strengthen on the wing this summer.