Manchester City have officially announced the signing of striker Julian Alvarez.

After winning the Premier League title, Manchester City aren’t messing around this transfer window. Pep Guardiola is looking to build on his latest trophy win, with a Champions League title no doubt on his mind.

Erling Haaland and Kalvin Phillips have already arrived at the Etihad Stadium, and Manchester City have now announced the signing of Julian Alvarez, as seen in the tweet below.

We are delighted to confirm the arrival of Julian Alvarez! ?#ManCity pic.twitter.com/B9PiWVi3Pd — Manchester City (@ManCity) July 8, 2022

Manchester City are showing no signs of slowing down.

With Gabriel Jesus out the door and replaced with Erling Haaland, Julian Alvarez is likely to come in as a backup to the Norwegian striker.

Despite excelling in Argentina, Alvarez is unproven in the Premier League, so it could take him some time to adjust. Developing and learning from a player like Haaland should only do wonders for his progress.

Alvarez managed 53 goals and 31 assists during his time at River Plate, and with the introduction of five substitutes and a hectic fixture schedule, the young forward should be given plenty of time to prove himself at Manchester City.