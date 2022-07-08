Everton join AC Milan and Leeds in the race to sign Belgium international

Everton have joined AC Milan and Leeds in the race to sign Belgium international Charles de Ketelaere.

Due to increasing financial difficulties, Everton were forced to sell one of their star players Richarlison to Tottenham. The Brazilian forward played a pivotal role in keeping Everton in the Premier League, and the task to replace him remains with Kevin Thelwell and Frank Lampard.

One player who Everton are reportedly considering as a replacement for Richarlison is De Ketelaere, a Belgian international currently plying his trade at Club Brugge. That’s according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), who also claim that AC Milan and Leeds are fighting to secure his signature.

Milan are believed to be leading the race, and with Leeds recently signing Luis Sinisterra, their interest in De Ketelaere may have cooled.

The 21-year-old managed 14 league goals last season, so if he’s able to quickly adapt to life in the Premier League, then there’s a good chance he can replace the goals lost through the sale of Richarlison.

Despite his age, De Ketelaere is now regularly called up to the Belgian National Team, making eight appearances since his debut in 2020.

Positionally, De Ketelaere is very similar to Richarlison, having operated as a striker as well as from the left during his time at Club Brugge.