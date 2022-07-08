Everton propose swap deal to Juventus involving Andre Gomes

Everton have proposed a swap deal to Juventus involving Andre Gomes and Adrien Rabiot, as the Merseyside club look to shift some of their deadwood.

With Everton struggling financially, the likes of Gomes may have to be moved on this summer due to their astronomical wages. According to Spotrac, Gomes earns around £112,000 a week, a significant wage for a player who isn’t considered a regular starter.

Shifting Gomes makes sense for Everton, and according to Juve Dipendenza, they have offered Gomes to Juventus in a potential swap deal for Rabiot.

Everton are desperate to rebuild their squad after a shocking season.

The deal wouldn’t make too much sense for Juventus, with Gomes’ ability rapidly declining since a horrific injury a few years ago. The Portuguese midfielder has lost a significant amount of pace, and is struggling to keep up with the speed of the English game.

After losing Fabian Delph upon the expiration of his contract, there’s no doubt Everton will need midfielder reinforcements, especially if Gomes was to leave Goodison Park as well.

A swap deal bringing Rabiot to Everton would be a smart move for the Premier League club, but it doesn’t favour Juventus as much.