Arsenal academy graduate Jack Wilshere has officially announced his retirement from football at the age of 30.

Wilshere came through the Arsenal academy and burst onto the scene as one of the brightest young talents in England. The 30-year-old became a regular very early on in his Arsenal career, dominating games in England as well as in the Champions League.

After multiple, consistent injuries, Wilshere left Arsenal in an attempt to revive his career, but unfortunately for him, he continued to spend plenty of time on the treatment table.

After making 14 appearances for Danish club AGF Aarhus, Wilshere left upon the expiration of his contract, and he’s now officially announced he has retired from professional football, as seen in the tweet below.

I’ve lived my dream. Thank you all ?? pic.twitter.com/rB5gnyyUlK — Jack Wilshere (@JackWilshere) July 8, 2022

Wilshere isn’t going to be out of the game for long, as according to The Athletic, he is set to join Arsenal as a coach for the U18s.

The former England international is likely to be an ideal mentor for the younger players, as he’s been through the highs and lows of football. Wilshere has already spent a significant amount of time at the club in the last few years, as he’s often been allowed to train with Arsenal to gain fitness.