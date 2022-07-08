Jesse Marsch breaks silence on Raphinha future amid Arsenal and Chelsea interest

Leeds manager Jesse Marsch has broke silence on the future of Raphinha amid interest from Arsenal and Chelsea.

Raphinha has been heavily linked with a move away from Leeds this summer, after the Yorkshire club endured a difficult Premier League season. Leeds survived relegation on the final day, meaning some of their key players could leave this transfer window.

Kalvin Phillips has already completed his move to Manchester City, and Raphinha could be the next to depart Elland Road.

The Athletic have reported that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Barcelona are all interested in the Brazilian, with Leeds manager Marsch now speaking out on his future.

In the same report from The Athletic, Marsch has claimed that Raphinha is demanding a swift conclusion.

“There’s urgency from his end, I think, to come up with a solution. We have to in the next couple of days see how things stand and see how we go. It hasn’t been an easy time for him this summer. Things have come and gone and there have been a lot of little discussions. Right now he’s our player,” said Marsch.

Leeds recently announced the signing of Luis Sinisterra, who plays in a similar position to Raphinha. This could have been planned as a replacement for Raphinha, with it becoming increasingly obvious that he’s demanding a move away from Leeds this summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea have both submitted bids for the 25-year-old, so it will be interesting to see how this develops over the coming days.