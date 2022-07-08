Jose Mourinho considering summer move for Crystal Palace star

Jose Mourinho is a big fan of Crystal Palace attacker Wilfried Zaha and could make a summer approach.

That’s according to a recent report from leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Serie A side could look to offer the Ivorian winger a route out of London.

With just 12 months left on his deal and no signs of renewal, Zaha could prove a cheap option for any club looking to prise him away from Selhurst Park.

Following his years managing in the Premier League, Mourinho is a manager who knows the Abidjan-born forward well and a club like Roma could be a perfect fit for the 29-year-old. They’re set to compete in the Europa League next season, as well as challenge for a top-four spot in Serie A. The step-up in competition is clear and playing for one of Italy’s biggest clubs is a challenge Zaha would probably welcome.

The experienced winger will be hoping that should a move to Roma materialise later on in the window, he can go on to emulate the same form ex-Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has displayed since his move 12 months ago.

