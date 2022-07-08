Leeds player who has impressed Marsch this pre-season could now be axed

Leeds left-back Leif Davis has surprised his manager Jesse Marsch in training during pre-season but has interested from Ipswich Town.

This is according to Phil Hay, who has stated on his podcast that the 22-year-old could be sold to the League One side this summer, after spending last season on loan at Bournemouth. After struggling during that campaign, the Cherries have decided not to activate the £1.5m permanent clause in his contract and therefore the youngster has returned to Leeds for pre-season.

Davis has less than 12 months left on his Leeds contract and if the Yorkshire club want a fee for the defender it would need to be this summer. Hay said that he had been told Davis had impressed Marsch in training and the left-back got 45 minutes against Blackpool on Thursday, however, the left-back could end up leaving the club sooner rather than later, with Ipswich the most likely destination.

Hay said about the player’s situation via his podcast: “From what I’m told, Leif Davis has done really well since coming back. Marsch has been quite sold on him. Ipswich are keen on Davis, they’re offering a lot of money in comparison to how much he has played. So he might exit.”

Should Marsch want Davies to stay, the left-back would act as cover for Junior Firpo. However, the defender is 22 and in order to get more minutes to further his career, a move to Ipswich is probably best.