Man United facing problem in pursuit of Ajax star

It is no secret – Manchester United need to make several signings this summer.

As we first reported, new manager Erik ten Hag identified six players across five different positions but was told he must work with a modest £120m budget.

Although the Red Devils have already signed Tyrell Malacia from Feyenoord and Christian Eriksen is on the verge of completing his move, one position which may take some time to sort is the wide attacking role.

Following Mason Greenwood’s indefinite suspension by the club, it was expected that ten Hag would look to bring in a new right-winger and the name at the top of the Dutchman’s list has been Ajax’s Antony.

MORE: (Opinion) – The latest on Ronaldo proves players run the sport, not the clubs

Although there has been great excitement among the United faithful at the prospect of Antony coming to Old Trafford, according to recent reports, the club’s fanbase may have to put the champagne on ice – at least for the time being anyway.

The Independent are reporting that the 20-time league winners are closing in on signing defender Lisandro Martinez for around £45m, but there is little chance of them replicating that kind of business when it comes to Antony.

The Dutch champions believe the 22-year-old has huge potential so if an offer were to come in, it’d have to be around the £70m mark (The Times).

United’s finances are pretty tight, so it is going to be interesting to see how the Red Devils plan to move this one forward.