Man United forced to reassess transfer priority amid Ronaldo uncertainty

Manchester United may be forced to sign a new striker this summer.

That’s according to a recent report from MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst, who claims that following the uncertainty now surrounding striker Cristiano Ronaldo, the Red Devils are considering bringing in a new forward.

Signing a forward has become a more pressing matter for #mufc but they are still in the market for a defensive reinforcements, with a right-back wantedhttps://t.co/ye8ISAkZNQ — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) July 8, 2022

Despite still having 12 months left on his contract, United’s failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League is believed to be the main motivator in Ronaldo’s desire to quit the club.

The Portuguese megastar’s unhappiness and impending departure will come as a huge blow to the club. Not only is the 37-year-old considered a legend among fans, but his goals will also be incredibly hard to replace.

There is still time left in this summer’s transfer window though, so United should be able to find a decent alternative.

However, fans won’t be filled with confidence that a new signing can be brought in time, especially considering how long it is taking the 20-time league winners to conclude the transfer of Frenkie De Jong from Barcelona.