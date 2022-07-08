Man United optimistic in race against Arsenal for 24-year-old defender

Manchester United are determined to beat Arsenal to the signing of Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez.

The Red Devils and Mikel Arteta’s Gunners are going head-to-head in the race to land Ajax’s highly-rated South American.

Already very familiar with United manager Erik ten Hag following three years spent working under him in Holland, it is likely to be Old Trafford that is the 24-year-old’s preferred destination.

Arsenal won’t give up though, and Arteta has a great track record of convincing players to join his project.

Given Martinez’s incredible versatility and tenacity, the red half of London will certainly be hoping the Spaniard can pull it out of the bag again.

The Gunners do face a challenge though, especially if a recent report from TalkSPORT is anything to go by.

The outlet claims United have launched an improved offer of £42m bid for Martinez and are ‘confident’ Ajax will accept.

???????? ????: Man United are confident their latest offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez will be accepted for £42m including add-ons. The Ajax board are meeting today to discuss the bid. – talkSPORT Understands. ? Listen ? https://t.co/VJgUHnqdM1 pic.twitter.com/XuQOZJZXDp — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) July 8, 2022

Only time will tell which club ends up winning the race but as things currently stand, it is fair to say ten Hag’s Red Devils are the club very much in the driving seat.

Since joining Ajax from Defensa in 2019, Martinez, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 118 matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 12 goals along the way.