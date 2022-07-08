Manchester United begin talks to sign 20-year-old striker

Manchester United have begun talks to sign 20-year-old striker Brian Brobbey,

With the future of Cristiano Ronaldo in doubt, Manchester United will be on the hunt for an adequate replacement for the Portuguese star. According to The Athletic, Ronaldo has asked to leave Manchester United this summer, after a disappointing season.

The 37-year-old is used to winning trophies and playing in the Champions League year on year, and after finishing sixth with no silverware, Ronaldo appears to have already had enough.

One man Manchester United are considering as a potential replacement for Ronaldo is Brobbey, according to BILD. The 20-year-old striker worked under Erik ten Hag last season, scoring seven goals in eleven games.

The young Dutchman might not be ready to lead the line at his age, but Brobbey has a bright future ahead of him and would be a smart move if they also bring in a more experienced number nine.

The report claims a fee of just €15m would be enough to secure the signature of Brobbey, so would allow for Manchester United to spend big elsewhere.