Manchester United have learned the price tags of Ajax duo Lisandro Martinez and Antony.

With Erik ten Hag being appointed as manager of Manchester United, it’s been no secret that the Dutchman has been considering turning to his former club for potential transfer targets.

Not only Ajax, but Ten Hag has already targeted the Eredivisie for his first summer signing, after bringing in Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia. The Dutch defender will be looking to beat Luke Shaw and Alex Telles to a starting role at left-back next season.

Two players Manchester United have considered this summer are Antony and Martinez, both from Ajax, and according to Daily Record, the Dutch club are demanding £106.1m for the pair.

Manchester United are desperate for reinforcements this summer after such a disappointing season. Ten Hag has already recruited a left-back, but there’s a good chance he will look to strengthen almost every position on the pitch.

Martinez will offer United a ball-playing defender who is comfortable playing on the left-hand side of the defence. Antony can provide some much-needed competition in wide areas, especially with the likes of Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford struggling to find consistent form last season.