Manchester United submitted an improved offer of £43m to try and lure Lisandro Martinez away from Ajax this summer.

After such a disappointing season, Manchester United will be looking to strengthen almost every position on the pitch, to attempt to regain ground on their Premier League rivals.

The appointment of Erik ten Hag was a positive step, and the Dutch manager has turned to one of his former players to help him steer the ship at Old Trafford.

According to the Daily Mail, Manchester United have submitted a new and improved offer of £43m for Martinez, £5m more than their previous offer.

Manchester United are desperate for reinforcements this summer.

The report claims that Martinez has told Ajax he wants to pursue his dream of playing in the Premier League, and Ajax will consider the offer.

Harry Maguire endured one of his most difficult seasons as a player last campaign, and with little adequate backup, signing a player of Martinez’s calibre makes a lot of sense.

The Argentinian is a ball-playing defender who is most comfortable on the left-hand side, so would add quality and balance to the Manchester United defence.